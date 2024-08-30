AutoML beginner's guide

Image After your model is trained, you will receive a summary of the model's performance. Click evaluate or see full evaluation to view a detailed analysis. Debugging a model is more about debugging the data than the model itself. If at any point your model starts acting in an unexpected manner as you're evaluating its performance before and after pushing to production, you should return and check your data to see where it might be improved. What kinds of analysis can I perform in Vertex AI? Note: The following information applies to the classification objective only. In the Vertex AI evaluate section, you can assess your custom model's performance using the model's output on test examples, and common machine learning metrics. In this section, we will cover what each of these concepts mean. The model output

Average precision How do I interpret the model's output? Vertex AI pulls examples from your test data to present entirely new challenges for your model. For each example, the model outputs a series of numbers that communicate how strongly it associates each label with that example. If the number is high, the model has high confidence that the label should be applied to that document.

What is the Score Threshold? We can convert these probabilities into binary 'on'/'off' values by setting a score threshold. The score threshold refers to the level of confidence the model must have to assign a category to a test item. The score threshold slider in the Google Cloud console is a visual tool to test the effect of different thresholds for all categories and individual categories in your dataset. If your score threshold is low, your model will classify more images, but runs the risk of misclassifying a few images in the process. If your score threshold is high, your model classifies fewer images, but it has a lower risk of misclassifying images. You can tweak the per-category thresholds in the Google Cloud console to experiment. However, when using your model in production, you must enforce the thresholds you found optimal on your side.



What are True Positives, True Negatives, False Positives, False Negatives? After applying the score threshold, the predictions made by your model will fall in one of the following four categories:

We can use these categories to calculate precision and recall — metrics that help us gauge the effectiveness of our model. What are precision and recall? Precision and recall help us understand how well our model is capturing information, and how much it's leaving out. Precision tells us, from all the test examples that were assigned a label, how many actually were supposed to be categorized with that label. Recall tells us, from all the test examples that should have had the label assigned, how many were actually assigned the label.



Should I optimize for precision or recall? Depending on your use case, you may want to optimize for either precision or recall. Consider the following two use cases when deciding which approach works best for you. Use Case: Privacy in images Suppose you want to create a system that automatically detects sensitive information and blurs it out.



False positives in this case would be, things that don't need to be blurred that get blurred, which can be annoying but not detrimental.

False negatives in this case would be things that need to be blurred that fail to get blurred, like a credit card, which can lead to identity theft. In this case, you would want to optimize for recall. This metric measures, for all the predictions made, how much is being left out. A high-recall model is likely to label marginally relevant examples. This is useful for cases where your category has scarce training data. Use case: Stock photo search Suppose you want to create a system that finds the best stock photo for a given keyword.

A false positive in this case would be returning an irrelevant image. Since your product prides itself on returning only the best-match images, this would be a major failure.

A false negative in this case would be failing to return a relevant image for a keyword search. Since many search terms have thousands of photos that are a strong potential match, this is fine. In this case, you would want to optimize for precision. This metric measures, for all the predictions made, how correct they are. A high-precision model is likely to label only the most relevant examples, which is useful for cases where your class is common in the training data. How do I use the Confusion Matrix?

The score threshold tool lets you explore how your chosen score threshold affects precision and recall. As you drag the slider on the score threshold bar, you can see where that threshold places you on the precision-recall tradeoff curve, as well as how that threshold affects your precision and recall individually (for multiclass models, on these graphs, precision and recall means the only label used to calculate precision and recall metrics is the top-scored label in the set of labels we return). This can help you find a good balance between false positives and false negatives. Once you've chosen a threshold that seems to be acceptable for your model as a whole, click the individual labels and see where that threshold falls on their per-label precision-recall curve. In some cases, it might mean you get a lot of incorrect predictions for a few labels, which might help you decide to choose a per-class threshold that's customized to those labels. For example, say you look at your houses dataset and notice that a threshold at 0.5 has reasonable precision and recall for every image type except "Tudor", perhaps because it's a very general category. For that category, you see tons of false positives. In that case, you might decide to use a threshold of 0.8 just for "Tudor" when you call the classifier for predictions. What is average precision? A useful metric for model accuracy is the area under the precision-recall curve. It measures how well your model performs across all score thresholds. In Vertex AI, this metric is called Average Precision. The closer to 1.0 this score is, the better your model is performing on the test set; a model guessing at random for each label would get an average precision around 0.5.

Tabular After model training, you'll receive a summary of its performance. Model evaluation metrics are based on how the model performed against a slice of your dataset (the test dataset). There are a couple of key metrics and concepts to consider when determining whether your model is ready to be used with real data. Classification metrics Score threshold Consider a machine learning model that predicts whether a customer will buy a jacket in the next year. How sure does the model need to be before predicting that a given customer will buy a jacket? In classification models, each prediction is assigned a confidence score – a numeric assessment of the model's certainty that the predicted class is correct. The score threshold is the number that determines when a given score is converted into a yes or no decision; that is, the value at which your model says "yes, this confidence score is high enough to conclude that this customer will purchase a coat in the next year.

If your score threshold is low, your model will run the risk of misclassification. For that reason, the score threshold should be based on a given use case. Prediction outcomes After applying the score threshold, predictions made by your model will fall into one of four categories. To understand these categories, imagine again a jacket binary classification model. In this example, the positive class (what the model is attempting to predict) is that the customer will purchase a jacket in the next year. True positive : The model correctly predicts the positive class. The model correctly predicted that a customer purchased a jacket.

: The model correctly predicts the positive class. The model correctly predicted that a customer purchased a jacket. False positive : The model incorrectly predicts the positive class. The model predicted that a customer purchased a jacket, but they didn't.

: The model incorrectly predicts the positive class. The model predicted that a customer purchased a jacket, but they didn't. True negative : The model correctly predicts the negative class. The model correctly predicted that a customer didn't purchase a jacket.

: The model correctly predicts the negative class. The model correctly predicted that a customer didn't purchase a jacket. False negative: The model incorrectly predicts a negative class. The model predicted that a customer didn't purchase a jacket, but they did. Precision and recall Precision and recall metrics help you understand how well your model is capturing information and what it's leaving out. Learn more about precision and recall. Precision is the fraction of the positive predictions that were correct. Of all the predictions of a customer purchase, what fraction were actual purchases?

is the fraction of the positive predictions that were correct. Of all the predictions of a customer purchase, what fraction were actual purchases? Recall is the fraction of rows with this label that the model correctly predicted. Of all the customer purchases that could have been identified, what fraction were? Depending on your use case, you may need to optimize for either precision or recall. Other classification metrics AUC PR: The area under the precision-recall (PR) curve. This value ranges from zero to one, where a higher value indicates a higher-quality model.

AUC ROC: The area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve. This ranges from zero to one, where a higher value indicates a higher-quality model.

Accuracy: The fraction of classification predictions produced by the model that were correct.

Log loss: The cross-entropy between the model predictions and the target values. This ranges from zero to infinity, where a lower value indicates a higher-quality model.

F1 score: The harmonic mean of precision and recall. F1 is a useful metric if you're looking for a balance between precision and recall and there's an uneven class distribution. Forecasting and regression metrics After your model is built, Vertex AI provides a variety of standard metrics for you to review. There's no perfect answer on how to evaluate your model; consider evaluation metrics in context with your problem type and what you want to achieve with your model. The following list is an overview of some metrics Vertex AI can provide. Mean absolute error (MAE) MAE is the average absolute difference between the target and predicted values. It measures the average magnitude of the errors--the difference between a target and predicted value--in a set of predictions. And because it uses absolute values, MAE doesn't consider the relationship's direction, nor indicate underperformance or overperformance. When evaluating MAE, a smaller value indicates a higher-quality model (0 represents a perfect predictor). Root mean square error (RMSE) RMSE is the square root of the average squared difference between the target and predicted values. RMSE is more sensitive to outliers than MAE, so if you're concerned about large errors, then RMSE can be a more useful metric to evaluate. Similar to MAE, a smaller value indicates a higher-quality model (0 represents a perfect predictor). Root mean squared logarithmic error (RMSLE) RMSLE is RMSE in logarithmic scale. RMSLE is more sensitive to relative errors than absolute ones and cares more about underperformance than overperformance. Observed quantile (forecasting only) For a given target quantile, the observed quantile shows the actual fraction of observed values below the specified quantile prediction values. The observed quantile shows how far or close the model is to the target quantile. A smaller difference between the two values indicates a higher-quality model. Scaled pinball loss (forecasting only) Measures the quality of a model at a given target quantile. A lower number indicates a higher-quality model. You can compare the scaled pinball loss metric at different quantiles to determine the relative accuracy of your model between those different quantiles.

How do I interpret the model's output? Vertex AI pulls examples from your test data to present new challenges for your model. For each example, the model outputs a series of numbers that communicate how strongly it associates each label with that example. If the number is high, the model has high confidence that the label should be applied to that document.

What is the Score Threshold? The score threshold lets Vertex AI convert probabilities into binary 'on'/'off' values. The score threshold refers to the level of confidence the model must have to assign a category to a test item. The score threshold slider in the console is a visual tool to test the impact of different thresholds in your dataset. In the preceding example, if we set the score threshold to 0.8 for all categories, "Great Service" and "Suggestion" will be assigned but not "Info Request." If your score threshold is low, your model will classify more text items, but runs the risk of misclassifying more text items in the process. If your score threshold is high, your model will classify fewer text items, but it will have a lower risk of misclassifying text items. You can tweak the per-category thresholds in the Google Cloud console to experiment. However, when using your model in production, you must enforce the thresholds you found optimal on your side.

What are True Positives, True Negatives, False Positives, False Negatives? After applying the score threshold, the predictions made by your model will fall in one of the following four categories.

You can use these categories to calculate precision and recall — metrics that help gauge the effectiveness of your model. What are precision and recall? Precision and recall help us understand how well our model is capturing information, and how much it's leaving out. Precision tells us, from all the test examples that were assigned a label, how many actually were supposed to be categorized with that label. Recall tells us, from all the test examples that should have had the label assigned, how many were actually assigned the label.

Should I optimize for precision or recall? Depending on your use case, you may want to optimize for either precision or recall. Consider the following two use cases when deciding which approach works best for you. Use case: Urgent documents Say you want to create a system that can prioritize documents that are urgent from ones that are not.

A false positive in this case would be a document that is not urgent, but gets marked as such. The user can dismiss them as non-urgent and move on.

A false negative in this case would be, a document that is urgent, but the system fails to flag it as such. This could cause problems! In this case, you would want to optimize for recall. This metric measures, for all the predictions made, how much is being left out. A high recall model is likely to label marginally relevant examples. This is useful for cases where your category has scarce training data. Use case: Spam filtering Say you want to create a system that automatically filters email messages that are spam from messages that are not.

A false negative in this case would be a spam email that does not get caught and that you see in your inbox. Usually, this is just a bit annoying.

A false positive in this case would be an email that is falsely flagged as spam and gets removed from your inbox. If the email was important, the user might be adversely affected. In this case, you would want to optimize for precision. This metric measures, for all the predictions made, how correct they are. A high-precision model is likely to label only the most relevant examples, which is useful for cases where your category is common in the training data. How do I use the Confusion Matrix? We can compare the model's performance on each label using a confusion matrix. In an ideal model, all the values on the diagonal will be high, and all the other values will be low. This shows that the desired categories are being identified correctly. If any other values are high, it gives us a clue into how the model is misclassifying test items.

How do I interpret the Precision-Recall curves?

The score threshold tool lets you explore how your chosen score threshold affects your precision and recall. As you drag the slider on the score threshold bar, you can see where that threshold places you on the precision-recall tradeoff curve, as well as how that threshold affects your precision and recall individually (for multiclass models, on these graphs, precision and recall means the only label used to calculate precision and recall metrics is the top-scored label in the set of labels we return). This can help you find a good balance between false positives and false negatives. After you've chosen a threshold that seems to be acceptable for your model on the whole, you can click individual labels and see where that threshold falls on their per-label precision-recall curve. In some cases, it might mean you get a lot of incorrect predictions for a few labels, which might help you decide to choose a per-class threshold that's customized to those labels. For example, say you look at your customer comments dataset and notice that a threshold at 0.5 has reasonable precision and recall for every comment type except "Suggestion", perhaps because it's a very general category. For that category, you see tons of false positives. In that case, you might decide to use a threshold of 0.8 just for "Suggestion" when you call the classifier for predictions. What is Average Precision? A useful metric for model accuracy is the area under the precision-recall curve. It measures how well your model performs across all score thresholds. In Vertex AI, this metric is called Average Precision. The closer to 1.0 this score is, the better your model is performing on the test set; a model guessing at random for each label would get an average precision around 0.5.