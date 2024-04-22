Security Command Center is Google Cloud's centralized vulnerability and threat reporting service. Security Command Center helps you strengthen your security posture by evaluating your security and data attack surface; providing asset inventory and discovery; identifying misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and threats; and helping you mitigate and remediate risks. Learn more

Enabling real-time email and chat notifications

Use Pub/Sub and Cloud Functions to send Security Command Center findings to email and messaging apps.

Security in Google Cloud

View lectures, demos, and hands-on labs to teach you about a variety of Google Cloud security controls and techniques.

Getting Started with Cloud Shell & gcloud

Learn how to use Cloud Shell and the Cloud SDK gcloud command.

Reporting Policy Controller audit violations in Security Command Center

This tutorial shows you how to view and manage policy violations for Kubernetes resources in Security Command Center.

Kubernetes Anthos Security Cloud Threats

OWASP Top 10 mitigation options on Google Cloud

This guide helps you defend against common application-level attacks that are outlined in OWASP Top 10.

OWASP Security Cloud Threats Vulnerabilities

Take control of security with Cloud Security Command Center

Watch a video to learn how you can quickly respond to threats and hear from a customer that is using Security Command Center in their workflow.

Security Cloud Threats

Enterprise foundations guide

This comprehensive guide helps you build security into your Google Cloud deployments.

Security Cloud Threats

Google Cloud Architecture Framework

The Architecture Framework provides recommendations and describes best practices to help architects, developers, administrators, and other cloud practitioners design and operate a cloud topology that's secure.

Security Cloud Enterprise

Python API samples

Includes samples for managing assets, findings, notifications, and settings.

Node.js API samples

Includes samples for managing assets, findings, notifications, and settings.

Go API samples

Includes samples for managing assets, findings, notifications, and settings.

Java API samples

Includes samples for managing assets, findings, notifications, and settings.

