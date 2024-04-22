Security Command Center documentation
Security Command Center is Google Cloud's centralized vulnerability and threat reporting service. Security Command Center helps you strengthen your security posture by evaluating your security and data attack surface; providing asset inventory and discovery; identifying misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and threats; and helping you mitigate and remediate risks. Learn more
Documentation resources
Guides
Activating Security Command Center
Using the Security Command Center dashboard
Configuring Security Command Center
Using Security Health Analytics
Security Command Center conceptual overview
Access control
Using Event Threat Detection
Container Threat Detection overview
Setting up custom scans using Web Security Scanner
