Support for containers or scripts Run your scripts natively on Compute Engine VM instances or bring your containerized workload that will run to completion.

Leverage Google Cloud compute Get the latest software and hardware available as a service to use with Batch.

Job priorities and retries Define priorities for your job and establish automated retry strategies.

Pub/Sub notifications for Batch Configure Pub/Sub with Batch to asynchronously communicate messages to subscribers.

Integrated logging and monitoring Retrieve stderr and stdout logs directly to Cloud Logging. Audit logs help you answer questions about who did what, where, and when. Monitor metrics related to resources used in Cloud Monitoring.

Alternate methods to use Batch Batch APIs can be called directly via gcloud, REST APIs, client libraries, or the Cloud Console. In addition, Batch can be used with an ecosystem of workflow engines.