"KORE is a global solution provider who specializes in IoT, and with over two decades of history and experience, we have tailor-made solutions specifically to meet the needs of the IoT market with global distribution and support. The KORE OmniCore platform has all the familiar capabilities of IoT Core, plus zero-touch device provisioning, additional device protocols (MQTT v5.0 and MQTT over WSS), in-console device testing, and over-the-air device update capability."