Use the API - Recommendations
This page explains how to view and manage
recommendations in Recommender using
gcloud commands or the
REST API.
A typical recommendation interaction with the Recommender API is:
- List the recommendations for a specific project.
- Mark a recommendation that you intend to apply as claimed, or mark a recommendation that you don't intend to apply as dismissed.
- Apply the recommendation using
gcloudcommands or REST API calls specific to the resource type (for example, IAM roles or Compute Engine VM instances).
- Mark the recommendation as succeeded or failed.
Note that only recommendations retrieved through the API can be interacted with via the API or BigQuery Export.
For information about changing the state of recommendations in the Google Cloud console, refer to the documentation for Recommendation Hub or for the appropriate recommender.
Set the default project
Set the default project if you haven't done so already:
gcloud config set project PROJECT_ID
where PROJECT_ID is the ID of your project.
Set environment variables
Set environment variables for Recommender interactions:
PROJECT=TARGET_PROJECT_ID LOCATION=LOCATION_ID RECOMMENDER=RECOMMENDER_ID
where:
TARGET_PROJECT_ID is the project whose recommendations you want to list. This can be a different project than your current project.
- For
gcloudcommands, you must use the project ID
- For API requests, you can use the project number or project ID. Project number is recommended.
The project number is returned in responses from both the API and
gcloudcommands.
- For
LOCATION_ID is the Google Cloud location where resources associated with the recommendations are located (for example,
globalor
us-central1-a).
RECOMMENDER_ID is the fully-qualified recommender ID (for example,
google.compute.instance.MachineTypeRecommender).
See Recommenders for a table of links to information about each recommender, including supported locations and recommender IDs.
Set permissions
You must have permissions to access recommendations in the target project.
- For requesters who include a billing project in their request. The project
used in the request must be in good standing, and the user must have a role in
the project that contains the
serviceusage.services.usepermission. The Service Usage Consumer role contains the required permission.
- Each recommender requires specific permissions. See Recommenders for a table of links to information about each recommender, including the required permissions.
List recommendations
As shown in the gcloud Beta tab, you can list all of your project's recommendations without having to specify a location and recommender. This feature is in Preview.
The GA feature requires that you specify a project, location, and recommender. For details, see the gcloud tab.
gcloud Beta
Enter the following:
gcloud beta recommender recommendations list \ --project=${PROJECT} \ --format=FORMAT
where FORMAT is a supported
gcloud
output format, such as
json.
For example:
gcloud beta recommender recommendations list \ --project=example-project \ --format=json
gcloud
Enter the following:
gcloud recommender recommendations list \ --project=${PROJECT} \ --location=${LOCATION} \ --recommender=${RECOMMENDER} \ --format=FORMAT
where FORMAT is a supported
gcloud
output format (for example,
json).
For example:
gcloud recommender recommendations list \ --project=example-project \ --location=us-central1-a \ --recommender=google.compute.instance.MachineTypeRecommender \ --format=json
REST
Enter the following:
curl \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $(gcloud auth print-access-token)" \ -H "x-goog-user-project: ${PROJECT}" \ "https://recommender.googleapis.com/v1/projects/${PROJECT}/locations/${LOCATION}/recommenders/${RECOMMENDER}/recommendations"
For example:
curl \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $(gcloud auth print-access-token)" \ -H "x-goog-user-project: example-project" \ "https://recommender.googleapis.com/v1/projects/example-project/locations/us-central1-a/recommenders/google.compute.instance.MachineTypeRecommender/recommendations"
This operation outputs the current VM instance sizing recommendations
in the target project as a list of
Recommendation entities in the
specified format.
The output is similar to the following:
[ { "content": { "operationGroups": [ { "operations": [ { "action": "test", "path": "/machineType", "resource": "//compute.googleapis.com/projects/example-project/zones/us-central1-a/instances/instance-1", "resourceType": "compute.googleapis.com/Instance", "valueMatcher": { "matchesPattern": ".*zones/us-central1-a/machineTypes/n1-standard-4" } }, { "action": "replace", "path": "/machineType", "resource": "//compute.googleapis.com/projects/example-project/zones/us-central1-a/instances/instance-1", "resourceType": "compute.googleapis.com/Instance", "value": "zones/us-central1-a/machineTypes/custom-2-5120" } ] } ] }, "description": "Save cost by changing machine type from n1-standard-4 to custom-2-5120.", "etag": "\"280b34810bba8a1a\"", "lastRefreshTime": "2019-06-28T06:49:21Z", "name": "projects/32428390823/locations/us-central1-a/recommenders/google.compute.instance.MachineTypeRecommender/recommendations/a523ff7e-ed03-4143-a3a5-5b396b99cba9", "primaryImpact": { ... }, "stateInfo": { "state": "ACTIVE" }, "recommenderSubtype": "CHANGE_MACHINE_TYPE" } ]
Note that the returned recommendations include the following fields:
A
namefield in the following format:
projects/PROJECT_ID/locations/LOCATION/recommenders/RECOMMENDER_ID/recommendations/RECOMMENDATION_ID
where RECOMMENDATION_ID uniquely identifies the recommendation
An
etagfield that is associated with the current recommendation state.
When you reference a recommendation using subsequent
Google Cloud CLI commands or
REST API calls, you reference both the recommendation ID and etag, which makes
sure that any operations are performed only if the recommendation has not
been modified since you last retrieved it.
Mark a recommendation as claimed or dismissed
You can mark a recommendation as claimed to indicate that you intend to apply the recommended changes to the associated resource. When a recommendation is claimed, your user name is assigned as the actor for the recommendation, and Recommender does not update the recommendation with newer content.
You can mark a recommendation as dismissed to indicate that you do not intend to apply the recommended changes to the associated resource or that you do not want to continue to see the recommendation. When a recommendation is dismissed, it will no longer appear as an ACTIVE recommendation. Recommender may continue to update the recommendation with newer content.
To mark a recommendation as claimed or dismissed:
gcloud
Enter the following:
gcloud recommender recommendations STATE_CHANGE \ RECOMMENDATION_ID \ --project=${PROJECT} \ --location=${LOCATION} \ --recommender=${RECOMMENDER} \ --etag=etag \ --state-metadata=STATE_METADATA --format=FORMAT
Where:
- STATE_CHANGE is the status you want to mark to a recommendation.
Valid values are:
mark-claimedto mark the recommendation as claimed.
mark-dismissedto mark the recommendation as dismissed.
-
- RECOMMENDATION_ID is the ID of a recommendation that you retrieved from a previous call to list recommendations
- etag is the returned etag representing the recommendation state
- STATE_METADATA is an optional metadata about the operation. Specify the metadata as a comma-separated list of KEY=VALUE pairs. This option is available when you mark a recommendation as claimed, succeeded, or failed.
For example:
gcloud recommender recommendations mark-claimed \ a523ff7e-ed03-4143-a3a5-5b396b99cba9 \ --project=example-project \ --location=us-central1-a \ --recommender=google.compute.instance.MachineTypeRecommender \ --etag='"280b34810bba8a1a"' \ --state-metadata=priority=high,tracking_number=12345 --format=json
REST
Enter the following:
curl -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $(gcloud auth print-access-token)" \ -H "x-goog-user-project: ${PROJECT}" \ --data-binary @- \ https://recommender.googleapis.com/v1/projects/${PROJECT}/locations/${LOCATION}/recommenders/${RECOMMENDER}/recommendations/RECOMMENDATION_ID:STATE_CHANGE \ << EOM { "etag": "etag", "stateMetadata": STATE_METADATA } EOM
where:
- STATE_CHANGE is the status you want to mark to a recommendation.
Valid values are:
mark-claimedto mark the recommendation as claimed.
mark-dismissedto mark the recommendation as dismissed.
-
- RECOMMENDATION_ID is the ID of a recommendation that you retrieved from a previous call to list recommendations
- etag is the returned etag representing the recommendation state
- STATE_METADATA is an optional field with additional metadata
about the operation. Specify the metadata as
key:valuepairs. This field is available when you mark a recommendation as claimed, succeeded, or failed.
For example:
curl -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $(gcloud auth print-access-token)" \ -H "x-goog-user-project: example-project" \ --data-binary @- \ https://recommender.googleapis.com/v1/projects/example-project/locations/us-central1-a/recommenders/google.compute.instance.MachineTypeRecommender/recommendations/8f20d509-83d2-45d2-8152-1b8d5d7d5831:markClaimed \ << EOM { "etag": "\"280b34810bba8a1a\"" "stateMetadata": { "priority" : "high", "tracking_number": "12345" } } EOM
This operation returns the
Recommendation entity in the
specified format after the operation has taken place.
The output is similar to the following:
{ "content": { "operationGroups": [ ... ] }, "description": "Save cost by changing machine type from n1-standard-4 to custom-2-5120.", "etag": "\"5e3a63cccf1e0964\"", "lastRefreshTime": "2019-06-28T06:49:21Z", "name": "projects/32428390823/locations/us-central1-a/recommenders/google.compute.instance.MachineTypeRecommender/recommendations/a523ff7e-ed03-4143-a3a5-5b396b99cba9", "primaryImpact": { ... }, "stateInfo": { "state": "CLAIMED" } }
Note that the value of the
state field has changed to
CLAIMED.
Applying recommendations
After you have marked a recommendation as claimed, you can apply the
recommendation using
gcloud commands or REST API calls that are specific to
the resource type.
For example, to change the size of a VM instance in response to a recommendation
from the VM instance sizing recommender, you use Compute Engine
gcloud commands or calls to the
Compute Engine REST API.
When you perform these operations, you identify the target resource using the
value of the
resource field in the
OperationsGroup array in the returned
Recommendation entity. This
field is in the following format:
//API_NAME/RESOURCE_PATH
For example:
//compute.googleapis.com/projects/example-project/zones/us-central1-a/instances/instance-1"
Changing the state of a recommendation
After you have applied a recommendation, you can mark it as succeeded or failed.
To mark a recommendation as succeeded:
gcloud
Enter the following:
gcloud recommender recommendations STATE_CHANGE \ RECOMMENDATION_ID \ --project=${PROJECT} \ --location=${LOCATION} \ --recommender=${RECOMMENDER} \ --etag=etag \ --state-metadata=priority=high,tracking_number=12345 --format=FORMAT
Where
- STATE_CHANGE is the change you want to make to a recommendation.
Valid values are:
mark-succeededto mark the recommendation as succeeded.
mark-failedto mark the recommendation as failed.
-
- STATE_METADATA is optional metadata about the operation. Specify the metadata as a common-separated list of KEY=VALUE pairs. This option is available when you mark a recommendation as claimed, succeeded, or failed.
For example:
gcloud recommender recommendations mark-succeeded \ a523ff7e-ed03-4143-a3a5-5b396b99cba9 \ --project=example-project \ --location=us-central1-a \ --recommender=google.compute.instance.MachineTypeRecommender \ --etag='"5e3a63cccf1e0964"' \ --state-metadata=priority=high,tracking_number=12345 --format=json
REST
Enter the following
curl -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $(gcloud auth print-access-token)" \ -H "x-goog-user-project: ${PROJECT}" \ --data-binary @- \ https://recommender.googleapis.com/v1/projects/${PROJECT}/locations/${LOCATION}/recommenders/${RECOMMENDER}/recommendations/RECOMMENDATION_ID:STATE_CHANGE \ << EOM { "etag": "etag" "stateMetadata": STATE_METADATA } EOM
where:
- RECOMMENDATION_ID is the ID of a recommendation that you retrieved from a previous call to list recommendations
- STATE_CHANGE is the change you want to make to a recommendation.
Valid values are:
markSucceededto mark the recommendation as succeeded.
markFailedto mark the recommendation as failed.
-
- etag is the returned etag representing the recommendation state
- STATE_METADATA is an optional field with additional metadata
about the operation. Specify the metadata as
key:valuepairs. This field is available when you mark a recommendation as claimed, succeeded, or failed.
For example:
curl -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $(gcloud auth print-access-token)" \ -H "x-goog-user-project: example-project" \ --data-binary @- \ https://recommender.googleapis.com/v1/projects/example-project/locations/us-central1-a/recommenders/google.compute.instance.MachineTypeRecommender/recommendations/8f20d509-83d2-45d2-8152-1b8d5d7d5831:markSucceeded \ << EOM { "etag": "\"280b34810bba8a1a\"" "stateMetadata": { "priority" : "high", "tracking_number": "12345" } } EOM
This operation returns the
Recommendation entity in the
specified format after the operation has taken place.
The output is similar to the following:
{ "content": { "operationGroups": [ ... ] }, "description": "Save cost by changing machine type from n1-standard-4 to custom-2-5120.", "etag": "\"5e3a63cccf1e053c\"", "lastRefreshTime": "2019-06-28T06:49:21Z", "name": "projects/32428390823/locations/us-central1-a/recommenders/google.compute.instance.MachineTypeRecommender/recommendations/a523ff7e-ed03-4143-a3a5-5b396b99cba9", "primaryImpact": { ... }, "stateInfo": { "state": "SUCCEEDED", "stateMetadata": { "priority" : "high", "tracking_number": "12345" } } }
Note that the value of the
state field has changed to
SUCCEEDED.