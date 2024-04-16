Timeseries Insights API for low latency anomaly detection at scale is now GA. Learn more

Timeseries Insights API Large-scale time series forecasting and anomaly detection in real time.

Overview Anomaly detection in time series data is essential for day-to-day operation of many companies. With Timeseries Insights API Preview, you can gather insights in real time from your time series datasets.

Easy to use Get everything you need to understand your API query results, such as anomaly events, forecasted range of values, and slices of events that were examined. Real-time analysis Stream data in real time, making it possible to detect anomalies while they are happening. Secure Rely on Google Cloud's end-to-end infrastructure and defense-in-depth approach to security that's been innovated on for over 15 years through consumer apps like Gmail and Search. Integrated At its core, Timeseries Insights API is fully integrated with other Google Cloud Storage services, providing you with a consistent method of access across storage products.

Features Anomaly and trend detection Detect trends and anomalies with multiple event dimensions. Large scale Handle datasets consisting of tens of billions of events. Run thousands of queries per second. Low latency for queries Rely on low-latency services and use the API as a back end for interactive, user-facing applications. Serverless and fully managed Timeseries Insights API is fully managed so you can focus on insights, not infrastructure.

This product is in preview. Learn more about product launch stages.

Cloud AI products comply with our SLA policies. They may offer different latency or availability guarantees from other Google Cloud services.