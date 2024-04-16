Timeseries Insights API
Large-scale time series forecasting and anomaly detection in real time.
Overview
Easy to use
Get everything you need to understand your API query results, such as anomaly events, forecasted range of values, and slices of events that were examined.
Real-time analysis
Stream data in real time, making it possible to detect anomalies while they are happening.
Secure
Rely on Google Cloud's end-to-end infrastructure and defense-in-depth approach to security that's been innovated on for over 15 years through consumer apps like Gmail and Search.
Integrated
At its core, Timeseries Insights API is fully integrated with other Google Cloud Storage services, providing you with a consistent method of access across storage products.
Features
Anomaly and trend detection
Detect trends and anomalies with multiple event dimensions.
Large scale
Handle datasets consisting of tens of billions of events. Run thousands of queries per second.
Low latency for queries
Rely on low-latency services and use the API as a back end for interactive, user-facing applications.
Serverless and fully managed
Timeseries Insights API is fully managed so you can focus on insights, not infrastructure.
