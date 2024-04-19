Cloud Debugger deprecation

Cloud Debugger was deprecated on May 16, 2022 and the service was shut down on May 31, 2023. You can continue to use the open source Snapshot Debugger. Snapshot Debugger was archived on September 7, 2023, so it is not receiving bug fixes or security patches. Snapshot Debugger remains available for use. You can also fork the repository and maintain your own version.

Snapshot Debugger

Snapshot Debugger is an open source debugger that lets you inspect the state of a running cloud application, at any code location, without stopping or slowing it down. It isn't your traditional process debugger but rather an always on, whole app debugger taking snapshots from any instance of the app.

You can use the Snapshot Debugger with any deployment of your application, including test, development, and production. The debugger adds less than 10ms to the request latency only when the application state is captured. In most cases, this latency isn't noticeable by users.