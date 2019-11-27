We’re proud to announce that Forrester has named Google Cloud as a Leader in its report, The Forrester New Wave™: Computer Vision (CV) Platforms Q4, 2019.

We believe Forrester’s report validates Google Cloud’s AI ​strategy, and echoes the feedback we’ve heard from customers: Google Cloud offers powerful, flexible, open, and easy-to-use AI building blocks and solutions to parse unstructured content and enable intelligent process automation.

Google Cloud offers the full gamut of computer vision building blocks and prepackaged solutions for your organization.

Integrating these capabilities enabled our customers and partners to implement intelligent process automation solutions. From document understanding and OCR for procure-to-payment automation, to automated assembly line defect detection, and automated medical imagery analysis for radiologist assistance, Google Cloud is your platform for digital transformation.

In this report, Google Cloud received the highest score in the current offering category among the vendors evaluated. Google Cloud was also the only provider to receive the highest possible score of “differentiated” across all 10 Forrester evaluation criteria: Data, Capabilities, Pre-Trained Models, Development, Deployment, Solutions, Ease of Use, Vision, Roadmap, and Market Approach.

Some other highlights from Forrester’s research show that Google Cloud:

Enables more personas to build a wider, better range of computer vision solutions. Google’s offerings span the full CV solution development lifecycle and enable everyone to easily annotate data, build powerful custom CV models, leverage a wide range of powerful retrained CV models, and scale CV applications across a host of edge devices.

Is the platform to pick, that can do the most for the many. From business users to developers and data scientists, Google has powerful CV tools that all of them can use.

We are honored to be a leader in this Forrester Wave™, and look forward to continuing to innovate and partner with you on your digital automation journey.

