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Threat Intelligence

Shutting the Door on the XCPE Botnet

November 2, 2026
Google Threat Intelligence Group

Google Threat Intelligence

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Introduction 

Last week, Google and industry partners dismantled the XCPE backdoor which enrolled more than 1.3 million set-top boxes into a botnet. We assess with high confidence that the backdoor and botnet were intentionally developed, deployed, and operated for financial gain by Videostrong Technology Co., an Android Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM).

Videostrong monetized the backdoor by selling access to criminal affiliates and loading those affiliates’ malware modules onto infected devices. These secondary modules were conducting ad-fraud; silently enrolling infected devices into residential proxy networks; and loading additional malware onto XCPE-compromised devices. We also took action to disrupt the command and control (C2) domains that operate these affiliate modules. Because these affiliates each have diversified distribution channels for their modules beyond XCPE, we assess that taking down their C2 domains will sever access to at least 10 million additional compromised devices. 

We found this malicious software built directly into many different device models and brands over multiple years, supported by dedicated infrastructure and constantly evolving configurations to evade detection and manage their affiliates. We believe this campaign wasn’t an isolated rogue insider or a development oversight. As a result, Google has cut ties with Videostrong and banned them from making devices with preloaded Google apps. 

Google requires OEMs go through a comprehensive suite of compatibility and security tests to ensure a consistent and safe user experience across the Android ecosystem. However, Videostrong employed obfuscation techniques to exploit a gap in our tests and load malicious code after the device's first boot. As a result, Google has implemented changes to its existing review process to better safeguard against similar activity in the future. A device manufacturer intentionally infecting their users with malware is an unacceptable breach of trust, and represents a serious risk to those users. Without users’ knowledge or consent, infected devices were offered as a distribution mechanism for a wide array of criminal actors. This led to a variety of malicious activities being conducted on and through the devices, including ad-fraud, data exfiltration, and routing malicious network traffic through the devices.

We worked closely with Japan’s National Police Agency, Lumen, HUMAN Security, Plume, Synthient, and TrendAI to analyze this malware ecosystem and disrupt its operations. 

While we expect this disruption to have a significant effect on these criminal operations, this is not the end of our work combatting malicious activity. Backdoor operators, ad-fraud rings, and residential proxy providers operate as an interconnected supply chain. Point-in-time disruptions are a critical tool to protect our users, but  lasting disruption in this fluid ecosystem will require continued targeting of this infrastructure. 

Google undertook the following actions to support disruption of the XCPE botnet: 

  • Legal action to take down the domains and servers Videostrong used to control the botnet and install malware modules

  • Legal action to take down C2 domains used by over a dozen malware families loaded as modules via this backdoor

  • Banned Videostrong and any future subsidiaries or affiliates from building and selling certified Android devices in the future, or supplying software to other certified vendors

  • Implementing improvements to how we ensure the integrity of firmware on certified Android TV devices 

Overview 

The x.cpe network was built for ongoing profit. By giving malware affiliates backdoor access, the operators conspired to monetize these devices long after purchase.

https://storage.googleapis.com/gweb-cloudblog-publish/images/Figure_1_XCPE_malware_overview.max-1600x1600.png

Figure 1: XCPE malware overview

Malware

Since at least late 2024, Videostrong has evolved its pre-installed malware from simple single-stage droppers into a modular, three-stage architecture designed for resilience and multi-tenant monetization: 

  • Primary Backdoor: Operating at the android.uid.system privilege level, x.cpe (running as com.oemservice in some builds) is preloaded in the firmware partition. If uninstalled by a user, it automatically reinstalls from the /oem/ partition upon reboot, maintaining persistent system-level access. Its main function is to establish and facilitate communications between the C2 server and the loader and execution engine. 

  • Loader and Execution Engine: To evade security scans, x.cpe acts primarily as the C2 communicator and offloads module execution to an external loader, com.abc.nexus. This file employs native anti-analysis utilities to thwart sandbox detection, and configures and initializes the monetization modules. Most recently, com.abc.nexus has itself been phased out in favor of using more tailored dropper malware that loads and executes single modules.

  • Monetization Modules: Videostrong monetizes its backdoored devices by loading monetization modules which are developed by entities other than Videostrong that act as affiliates. These modules are deployed as native ELF daemons, embedded SDKs compiled directly into the com.abc.nexus DEX bytecode, or are fetched as secondary APKs from the malware staging infrastructure.  The loaded modules transform infected devices into residential proxy exit nodes (e.g., Linkfog, AppSalt, NetNut), ad-fraud engines (e.g., CBOXTV, HiddenView), or execute additional backdoors that load even more monetization modules (e.g. Moyu, Spirit).

Infrastructure

  • Command and Control: The botnet uses a two-stage C2 process. It first initiates HTTP POST requests to fetch dynamic configuration settings, geolocation data, and STUN server parameters. It then establishes a persistent, real-time Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) connection to receive instructions for silent app installations, arbitrary shell commands, screen captures, and network reconnaissance. MQTT is a lightweight, publish-and-subscribe network protocol designed for low-bandwidth, high-latency, or unreliable remote networks.

  • Malware staging infrastructure: Additional monetization modules as well as various shell scripts and legitimate applications are hosted remotely and downloaded by infected devices upon command from the operator via the MQTT broker. A significant majority of these files are hosted as Github releases on operator-owned Github pages. Other files are hosted on operator-controlled servers and file hosting sites.

Malware Deep Dive

Backdoor Initialization

The infection chain begins with a stub package (called x.cpe in some builds and com.oemservice in others) preloaded in the system partition of the firmware and running at the android.uid.system privilege level. This stub has limited functionality. Upon boot, it checks the device's oem/ directory for the corresponding x.cpe package and initiates installation into the /data/app/ directory as outlined below. 

To maintain inter-process state across the firmware ecosystem, x.cpe exports two ContentProviders, which expose structured configuration tables storing runtime parameters, device identifiers, proxy configuration blobs, and execution flags accessible by co-installed system applications. This enables other apps in Videostrong’s ecosystem, such as their YokaTV Player streaming software, to fetch configuration parameters provided by the C2 server mentioned below. 

C2 Configuration

The malware utilizes a two-stage communications protocol. It first fetches initial bootstrap configurations via an HTTP request, followed by a persistent MQTT subscription to receive commands and module download instructions. 

To dynamically derive the HTTP C2 bootstrap server, it follows the following routine:

  • Queries content://com.release.debug.provider/configs for private_url via x.cpe.util.ExtraReadUtils

  • Queries the Android system property to determine if ro.mecool.device is true.

    • If true, it defaults to http://mcstb.anyevonline.com:8000 

    • If false, it dynamically generates the following: http://stb[AndroidVersion][Type].anyevonline.com:8000.

Using the selected hostname, the client makes an HTTP POST request with an AES-encrypted JSON object containing hardware telemetry (SN, MAC, model, firmware version) to the following endpoints:

  • /router/config/mqtt: This endpoint provides MQTT broker details (including Broker Hostname, TCP Port, Authentication Tokens/Passwords, and the specific Topic structure: /device/{model}/{chipId}/{action}. After receiving this data, the device initiates a persistent, real-time socket connection to the MQTT broker.

  • /router/config/acs: This endpoint response returns URLs for ip-api[.]com  and a Google STUN server to enable the malware to identify geolocation and public IP and port mapping to traverse network address translation (NAT) boundaries. It also returns a URL (http://ott.szbboys[.]com:8000/cpe/file/upload for uploading files, logs, or diagnostic dumps from the device, and returns flags to configure ad modules (adBwmActive, adDevourUse, adDevourCode), and to enable or disable core malware modules.

  • /router/config/app: This endpoint provides module-level configs, including server mappings and parameters, which x.cpe decrypts and passes to a SQLite ContentProvider named ShareProvider (com.oem.share.provider). By exposing this inter-process data interface, x.cpe enables modules to retrieve up-to-date upstream infrastructure parameters (such as URLs for additional configs, user manuals, etc).

MQTT Capabilities 

Following initial configuration, persistent real-time C2 communication is managed by the MQTT library (x.cpe.mqtt.MqttUtils). All identified samples analyzed to date utilize a single broker hostname, mqtt.szbboys[.]com

Specific MQTT topics are mapped to specific actions, including:

  • Silent Application Installation: Fetches remote APKs to a temporary directory. 

  • Disable Google Play Protect: To bypass security, AppUtils.disablePackageVerify() targets the global setting "package_verifier_user_consent" via Settings.Global.putInt and sets it to -1, disabling Google Play Protect app verification.

  • Arbitrary Shell Execution: Executes remote commands via sh under system UID privilege level. Results are published to the MQTT broker.

  • Shell Script Execution: Downloads and executes shell scripts via x.cpe.util.RunCmds.

  • Remote Desktop Monitor & Screen Capture: Utilizes android.app.Instrumentation.sendKeyDownUpSync() to inject keycodes and Java reflection on hidden APIs (android.view.SurfaceControl.screenshot / SurfaceControl$ScreenshotHardwareBuffer) to continuously capture the screen, compress to JPEG, and publish over MQTT.

  • Network Reconnaissance: Invokes embedded binaries (libtraceroute.so) to fingerprint the victim network, and perform standard ping tests. The binaries also perform robust AS-lookup WHOIS routing queries.

Our analysis of the C2 data indicates the preponderance of interactions with victim devices were related to module install, uninstall, and configuration actions. We also observed Videostrong operators executing sensitive actions on the device, including capturing live screenshots; injecting keystrokes; exfiltrating sensitive data including account information, device information, package inventories, and system logs; and executing shell scripts and commands, including to establish reverse shells on devices.

Loader and Execution Engine Details 

Earlier versions of x.cpe directly embedded malicious monetization modules. In late 2024 – possibly as a response to earlier Google enforcement related to BadBox – Videostrong removed malicious modules from x.cpe and introduced a separate malicious package they developed, com.abc.nexus, which x.cpe routes instructions and data to via Inter-Process Communication (IPC). Modern variants of x.cpe facilitate C2 communications but pass configuration parameters, module updates, and other payloads to com.abc.nexus as the execution engine. We believe the actor may have evolved the malware in this way in an attempt to ensure x.cpe could remain undetected.

Upon boot, com.abc.nexus.broadcast.BootReceiver broadcasts the com.abc.nexus.data intent, bootstrapping com.abc.nexus.service.CoreService. Within CoreService.onCreate, the application performs maintenance and persistence tasks. The main logic sets up a listener through RemoteMessageHandler for IPC communications from x.cpe,and parses JSON payloads received from it.  

After these steps, CoreService initializes the monetization modules. com.abc.nexus services extract and orchestrate a series of nested native libraries and dynamically downloaded secondary payloads which vary significantly based on sample. Many versions of com.abc.nexus come preloaded with four or more embedded modules, while other versions contain as few as one. The most common malware modules include TitanService, BwmService, AdtimeService, lb102Service, and LinkfogService (sometimes called AgentService). Discussion of these and other modules can be found in the monetization modules section. 

Persistence and Evasion

The malware operators implement a number of mechanisms to establish persistence and thwart detection and analysis.

As a system preload, x.cpe cannot be removed by the user. If x.cpe is uninstalled from /data/app/, upon reboot the x.cpe service BootReceiver follows the same routine outlined above and reinstalls the package. 

The backdoor is able to silently download additional files to the device and execute them without user consent because it first wipes user consent configuration on the device and then disables Google Play Protect:

 

public static void disablePackageVerify() {
    PreferenceUtils.setPackageVerifyFromUser(CPEApp.instance, true);
    AppUtils.setPackageVerify(-1); // Actioning a bypass against GPP evaluation
}

Figure 2: Disabling Google Play Protect

In many variants of com.abc.nexus, we observed the extraction of a sophisticated anti-analysis and process hardening utility libseccomp_guard.so, which runs prior to the initialization of malware modules, to ensure they remain protected from automated sandboxes and security instrumentation. It filters system calls to prevent the pausing or termination of individual threads, denies cross-process interference to ensure isolation, and prevents the spawning of child processes. 

Evolution

Since August 2026, new dropper packages have been installed via the MQTT channel, which appear to be synchronized with the mass-uninstallation of com.abc.nexus across the botnet. We assess this may represent a new evolution of the malware to further evade detection. These new packages are disguised as Android system applications, with names such as com.android.system.ntp and com.android.sso.auth.handler. Where com.abc.nexus could act as a general purpose loader and execution engine (executing instructions passed to it from x.cpe), these packages instead install single monetization modules (such as AppSalt).  Multiple variants of these packages extract a native ELF file, libexploit.so, which in turn executes functions nativeAdbRoot() and nativeAdbShell(). These functions restart the local adbd service as root, and initiate an ADB shell connection. Following this, the app uses the connection to install itself in the system partition.  The system partition is remounted as read-write and the payload replicates itself to a newly minted directory in /system/priv-app/ and creates an XML file at /system/etc/permissions/privapp-permissions-<app name>.xml. This file grants the malware android.permission.INSTALL_PACKAGES and android.permission.REBOOT

The app configures the malware modules through hardcoded configuration parameters, and does not listen for x.cpe IPC messages. The app itself is controlled by the operators via shell scripts pushed via the broker and executed by x.cpe. These include setting the property persist.networkstack.uninstall (which, when read by the app, triggers uninstallation and cleanup), persist.networkstack.skip_system_install (which skips system installation, forcing it to remain running in /data/app/), and persist.networkstack.install_time (which implements timestomping, overriding the default timestamp of the app to align with the other packages installed in the system directory).  

Botnet composition

The botnet is globally dispersed, with certain concentrations possibly implying market penetration for the brand distributor.

https://storage.googleapis.com/gweb-cloudblog-publish/images/Figure_3_Global_distribution_of_x.cpe.max-1400x1400.jpg

Figure 3: Global distribution of x.cpe

While the overwhelming majority of the infected devices in the XCPE botnet are Android TV set-top boxes, we observed a number of other infected Android-based IoT devices, including telehealth  devices, karaoke machines, and digital signage devices. 

Monetization 

x.cpe loads a variety of malicious modules for monetization. Most often the modules are associated with residential proxy services and bandwidth sharing, but we've also observed ad fraud modules. Given that a single device may be running multiple modules providing the same or similar functionality (e.g., as many as three residential proxy SDKs installed on a single device) it is clear that Videostrong seeks to monetize every infected device to the greatest extent possible. 

Services are loaded by com.abc.nexus via three methods:

  • Native Daemons: Native ELF binaries prepackaged with com.abc.nexus, which are unpacked to data directories and spawned as background processes with system/root privileges.

  • Embedded SDKs / Services: Java/Kotlin SDKs compiled directly into Nexus and invoked via Android Service lifecycles or IPC broadcast triggers.

  • Dynamic Droppers & Secondary APK Installers: Downloader function that pulls remote native ELFs or secondary standalone APKs and invokes system package managers. Nexus receives messages from x.cpe directing it to download specific modules.

Malware modules loaded via the backdoor include the following: 

Residential Proxy / Bandwidth Sharing Modules

LINKFOG

Com.abc.nexus’s LinkfogService unpacks a Go binary named lw_android_agent  from assets/ to local app storage and supplies it with vendor parameters. This service silently turns infected devices into residential edge computing and PCDN proxy exit nodes. It connects to FRP reverse tunnels, and uploads bandwidth accounting metrics to Linkfog API backends. Linkfog (operated by Beijing Linkfog Technology via 点心云 / Dianxinyun) brands itself as a “Peer-to-Peer Content Delivery Network”.

Jaguar

The com.abc.nexus AdtimeService extracts libjaguar.so from assets/. The file is an unobfuscated 32-bit ELF binary written in C, compiled as a native Android binary. It utilizes JNI (Java Native Interface) to initialize its core routines, dynamically derives a ChaCha20 decryption key via ARM NEON SIMD instructions to decode heavily obfuscated configurations , and establishes an encrypted C2 channel. Upon successful registration, the C2 responds with JSON configuration specifying proxy endpoints. The proxy command loop x_ctrl_do_ctrl_msg delegates proxy operations based on incoming JSON variable commands, and is capable of both TCP and UDP relay.

AppSalt / Honeygain

AppSalt SDK is the residential proxy SDK owned by Honeygain, which is in turn owned by Oxylabs. com.abc.nexus.service.CoreService initializes Appsalt SDK. First, the application obtains an Appsalt SDK API key from a native library libnative_keys.so by calling its getAppsaltKey() function. Appsalt SDK is initialized without displaying a consent screen - instead it explicitly calls the optIn() method which sets a consent flag without displaying any user interface. During Appsalt SDK startup it checks the application's installation source and stops execution if the application was installed from the official Google Play Store. 

Once Appsalt is successfully initialized it establishes a WebSocket connection with the primary command and control domain. Appsalt uses JSON-formatted messages for initial check-in (registration) and heartbeat requests. Appsalt command and control servers use MessagePack formatted messages to issue commands pertaining to proxy operations. Appsalt SDK is configured with an initial set of domains that act as proxy gateways. The list of proxy gateways can be updated by the command and control server. The device establishes UDP / QUIC connections with these gateways.

BWM / IPWeb

This residential proxy and bandwidth-sharing node is implemented through the com.abc.nexus.service.BwmService component (sometimes named com.abc.nexus.service.SN4Service) and its associated SDK. Upon initialization, it secures itself within an isolated sandbox environment, captures device telemetry, and registers with a remote server over UDP. From this C2, it receives instructions to initiate a Java NIO TCP multiplexed proxy tunnel. The service functions to route arbitrary traffic through the infected device on behalf of a remote threat actor.

GaGaNode

GaGaNode is the first-party SDK owned by residential proxy operator IPCola. It connects over TCP to a primary C2 server and sends heartbeat beacon data over HTTP POST to a separate server. The SDK both contains its own proxy relay functionality, and it initializes additional proxy SDKs from affiliates. Upon device registration to the C2, com.gaganode.sdk.node.endpoint.a receives incoming packets from relay servers and places them in queue for the client to read and proxy through its exit node socket. The service manages multiple proxy sessions at once (referred to as clients), and each client has its own tcp/udp queue for messages.

We observe GaGaNode initializing PopaNet/NetNut and EarnFM Fleet residential proxy SDKs. GaGaNode/IPCola is thus likely able to further monetize its SDK and offer these affiliates access to the infected exit nodes.

NetNut / Popanet

Popanet is a residential proxy SDK developed by NetNut, a residential proxy operator. The GaGaNode module initiates the Popanet SDK (io.popanet.Popa). This malware is identical to the malware described in our previous disruption of NetNut. All C2 infrastructure used by Popanet samples connected to x.cpe was taken down as part of the earlier Netnut disruption.

Traffmonetizer

The Traffmonetizer SDK is initialized inside the primary background service com.abc.nexus.service.CoreService. CoreService operation depends on the availability of policy JSON provided by the XCPE backdoor via IPC. Before calling Traffmonetizer SDK initialization methods, the application obtains a Traffmonetizer SDK API key from the native library libnative_keys.so by calling its getTraffmonetizerKey() function. 

Traffmonetizer functionality is split between two components where the Android SDK acts as a state machine which handles native library callbacks through asynchronous event dispatchers. ServiceBloc monitors connection status updates from the native callbacks and ConnectivityBloc monitors Wi-Fi and mobile data network changes. 

Traffmonetizer native library initialization and configuration is followed by a call to baseClientStart() which establishes a WebSocket connection to a C2 server. Traffmonetizer uses a single WebSocket (TLS) connection to the command and control server to multiplex control messages and tunneled connections (supports both TCP and UDP). Traffmonetizer also supports “Content Delivery” tunneling which allows nodes to tunnel bandwidth-intensive traffic.

EarnFM

EarnFM is a residential proxy provider, and Fleet SDK is the provider’s SDK that enrolls devices as exit nodes into the proxy network. In com.abc.nexus, FleetSDK is initialized by com.gaganode.sdk as mentioned above. FleetSdk then loads native binary libfleetshare.so

FleetSDK establishes a persistent WebSocket connection with its primary C2 server for routing arbitrary network traffic. Incoming tasking frames are received over the WebSocket channel and processed in a continuous loop. Messages contain structured JSON commands instructing the daemon to connect to specific remote hosts, with support for both TCP and UDP.

Backdoor Modules

Spirit

Spirit is a dynamic code loading backdoor. Spirit employs multiple stages. The first stage payload fetches device information (hardware, operating system, and manufacturer/brand information and geolocation), posting it over HTTP to a hardcoded C2 server, and fetches a list of additional modules to download from the server. The second stage communicates with a separate server, and is used for tasking, config sync, module retrieval, heartbeats, and reporting. We have observed Spirit loading a significant amount of additional malware monetization modules, including some of the families already directly loaded by com.abc.nexus.

Moyu

Moyu is a 3-stage backdoor previously observed as part of the BadBox enterprise. On x.cpe-backdoored devices, we observed it initialized by com.abc.nexus.service.DevourService. The first stage is an offline dropper that reconstructs and loads an embedded second stage. Stage two polls an update C2 to download, decrypt, and load the third stage. Stage three implements a backdoor with hidden Double-WebView click/conversion fraud, persistent clipboard hijacking, and secondary dynamically loaded JAR execution and a separate residential proxy trojan.

Bird

Bird is a 2-stage backdoor previously tied to the BadBox enterprise. Stage 1 beacons a device and analysis-environment profile to its C2 server and, when the server approves, downloads, decrypts, and loads the Stage 2 JAR. Stage 2 implements a dynamic code loading backdoor (two plugin loaders plus a C2-driven reflective method invoker), a separate downloader (silent APK installation and Accessibility-driven Google Play installs), and ad abuse (lockscreen ads, overlays, browser launches).

Fission

Fission is a dynamic code loading (DCL) backdoor embedded within standard video applications (e.g., com.newtv.cboxtv). Upon initialization, the first stage plugin contacts its C2 server to download additional modules. The decrypted second stage payload fetches execution targets and tracking URLs from the C2. The request sends an unencrypted POST request with tracking metrics from the internal DeviceManager.

The payload we observed was configured to commit ad fraud. Rather than rendering visible advertisements in a WebView or UI component, the Stage 2 plugin executes headlessly in the background. The module queries ad server endpoints in the background to retrieve ad placement responses, parses out both primary impression beacons (pvm) and third-party tracking monitor URLs (pvtpm), and immediately fires HTTP GET requests to each tracking endpoint to register a fake ad view without displaying creative content. When executing inside specific smart-TV application stores (com.changhong.appstore or com.tcl.appmarket2), the plugin initializes and triggers the ad SDK directly to report synthetic ad exposures.

Ad-Fraud

HiddenView

We observed HiddenView loaded remotely from the attacker’s Github channel as com.ota.service. It is a standalone ad fraud application capable of running in the background using a transparent window overlay, using hidden WebViews to load targeted web pages and simulate user interaction (scrolling, clicking, typing, media playback), playing media unattended, and capturing the user’s screen.

How the pieces come together 

Configuration messages pushed via MQTT (action ext/lib/config) demonstrate how x.cpe, com.abc.nexus and various monetization modules function together. 

Upon registration, subscribed devices receive a ext/lib/config message, which contains configuration parameters for malicious plugins. This includes:

Limits on system resources:

 

"constraints": [
    {
      "cpu": 70,
      "ioRead": 5000,
      "ioWrite": 5000,
      "libCode": "linkfog",
      "memory": 50,
      "reportAlarm": true,
      "trigger": 3
    }

Figure 4: System resource limits configuration payload

Module name, download location per architecture, hashes, and weight (relative priority for system resources):

 

 "infos": [
    {
      "libChannel": "SZKJ",
      "libCode": "linkfog",
      "libResource": [
        {
          "address": "https://github.com/Aviciiii/ott/releases/download/cpe_ext_lib/lw_android_agent_special_ndk_64",
          "architecture": "arm64-v8a",
          "md5": "abd0b6de6fdf78234f5dab098d5dd229"
        },
        {
          "address": "https://github.com/Aviciiii/ott/releases/download/cpe_ext_lib/lw_android_agent_special_ndk_32_20250717",
          "architecture": "armeabi-v7a",
          "md5": "d8971688d1929b6ed915b80eca7e7e3f"
        }
      ],
      "libWeight": 5
    },

Figure 5: Module configuration payload

Devices are assigned to one of six timezone-separated pools on the ott.szbboys[.]com domain:

 

"region": "Iraq",
  "serverPool": {
    "defaultPool": "Pool5",
    "lastUpdated": "2025-08-06 17:00:00",

Figure 6: Server Pool configuration payload

The “policys” section instructs com.abc.nexus which modules to download and run:

 

 "status": [
    {
      "enable": true,
      "libCode": "linkfog"
    },
    {
      "enable": false,
      "libCode": "bwm"
    },
    {
      "enable": false,
      "libCode": "adtime"
    },
    {
      "enable": false,
      "libCode": "admoyu"
    },
    {
      "enable": false,
      "libCode": "titan"
    },
    {
      "enable": false,
      "libCode": "lb102"
    }
  ],

Figure 7: Module activation payload

x.cpe passes on these configuration parameters to com.abc.nexus for the given module on the device. Devices report bandwidth usage and alarms back to serverPool to stay within the configured constraints. 

When com.abc.nexus acknowledges receiving the bundle, x.cpe immediately publishes ext/lib/config/reply back to the MQTT broker:

 

"code": 0,
  "msg": "success",
  "data": "received data success and applying",
  "async": true,
  "immediately": false

Figure 8: x.cpe response payload

Infrastructure

As previously mentioned, devices first connect to various endpoints on *.anyevonline[.]com for initial bootstrap, registration, and configuration. Earlier malware versions used various hostnames of {*tms | *ott | *ota}.szbboys[.]com for the same purpose. 

While earlier versions of the malware used HTTP for C2, and then a blended C2 approach with both HTTP and MQTT, static analysis of current versions indicate they exclusively send/receive C2 communications via MQTT. A single MQTT broker orchestrates all MQTT C2 communications for samples we’ve identified. Hostname mqtt.szbboys[.]com is resolved by hosts 219.134.163[.]210 and 219.134.163[.]211. It listens on non-standard MQTT ports 3885-3887. 

The malware constructs OkHttp requests for file downloads after tasking via the MQTT broker. Files are hosted on several services:

  • Several Github release pages

  • The filemail[.]com file sharing service

  • Two operator-controlled servers hosted on IPs 38.145.197[.]135 and 23.94.49[.]57

Netflow telemetry on the broker nodes (219.134.163[.]210/.211) indicates that while infected devices communicate over ports 3885–3887, operators likely manage the broker and dispatch tasking via interactive HTTP REST API (port 8082), WebSocket (port 8083), and EMQX web administration console (port 18083) sessions originating from non-bot IP space. 

Call to Action

While we believe our actions have seriously impacted over a dozen malicious actors, the underlying illicit market is resilient. Backdoor operators, ad-fraud rings, and residential proxy providers operate as an interconnected supply chain, and when one component is disrupted, operators quickly pivot to new loaders or rival monetization SDKs. Creating lasting change requires accountability across the hardware supply chain, the residential proxy industry, and the broader technology ecosystem.

Accountability and Reform

A device manufacturer intentionally infecting their users with malware is an unacceptable breach of trust. By turning everyday hardware into persistent beachheads for criminal affiliates, Videostrong prioritized illicit post-sale recurring revenue over the safety and privacy of its users. Downstream hardware brands, white-label resellers, telecommunications providers, and online e-commerce marketplaces also share responsibility for closing this vector. Retailers and distributors should require independent security audits from Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) and swiftly delist manufacturers implicated in supply-chain abuse.

Residential proxy providers have been able to flourish under the guise of legitimate businesses. While some providers may claim to behave ethically and only enroll devices with the clear consent of consumers, any claims of "ethical sourcing" must be backed by transparent, auditable proof of user consent. In our analysis, these proxy operators only seek consent when they are forced due to platform policy and enforcement. Silent opt-in without user consent remains the most prevalent means by which devices are turned into exit nodes.  

Empowering and Protecting the Consumer

Residential proxies are an understudied area of risk for consumers, and more can be done to raise awareness. Consumers should be extremely wary of applications that offer payment in exchange for "unused bandwidth" or "sharing your internet." These applications are primary ways for illicit proxy networks to grow, and could open security vulnerabilities on the device’s home network. We urge users to stick to app stores you trust, review permissions for third-party VPNs and proxies, and ensure built-in security protections like Google Play Protect are active.

Consumers should only purchase connected devices, such as set-top boxes, from reputable manufacturers. Our Android TV website provides the most up-to-date list of partners.

Industry Collaboration

We encourage mobile platforms, ISPs, online marketplaces and other tech platforms to continue sharing intelligence and implementing best practices to identify malicious backdoors, illicit proxy networks, and other harmful software and limit their harms.

Indicators of Compromise

Core Malware Samples

Tool(s)

Package Name

Representative SHA256

Notes

XCPE

x.cpe

3768f470934a111f1c3e3d098eb1392a3cb6f3e298ef5fd2a6309e6a98ee1e18

  

XCPE

x.cpe

4f860efa8d8b9b8f35f343d524500181607a0cdc9fac35394cf16b71ff4ad1d0

  

XCPE

x.cpe

8365658b7c51d7b607fe83d862d05e619cad5249c96db61a3d33a95c615c8194

  

XCPE

x.cpe

92326f3065273d619f866f76e3542b6271886f92b1342c5ccc27cb7150c75176

  

XCPE

x.cpe

17d4929578dac90af7da3a9c8bbd6f516ade8cc803c82a0f64849fb2a346a894

  

XCPE

x.cpe

76b4bf6f55aaab35428260a830ac9a2c437a09aefd521c5b51618db47beca3b2

  

XCPE

x.cpe

05e2e32e08073081adcb8875c3b7350fff53e7ea8f36d6388fb3daa626015d22

  

XCPE

x.cpe

da5246fb62db91eda31df0873835e1c96a3187df1a760ffc87abf9788ba69104

  

XCPE

x.cpe

471e76cce87e280a2fe11046fcb58c0817558ffbc8a526d84fb40c45b03ac9bc

  

XCPE

x.cpe

39792bed070b1128cd67178591804fafb82112d371ccdb2b51cd600b2d435922

  

XCPE

x.cpe

2cdb1f0f0969766142f3debbab55eef5e24c15d49a513753f1f6b67bc3e8438b

  

XCPE

x.cpe

dca25ff0d11d49e9969be3177b50aa8bf120b5ad3946409dedae143a8a69aa99

  

XCPE

x.cpe

20af9e1538e1c211687c53e71318d9d265e36ce154457cade3266c7633fb953d

  

XCPE

x.cpe

f451c0b770049c71fb0d8efd45115dfc3336f636fb6a0617ec5a5c58632196f4

  

XCPE

x.cpe

0d90d0e5009d0c67e978dffb1f78278fa22f296ebc14add1fe338abea8690867

  

XCPE

x.cpe

22c0279d23973fd9b3bfd9f42fd19ea1595c6e3f71a89b698828c79fa8e4edd2

  

XCPE

x.cpe

6b55b8b3ff7bd31af93b59612f0800c09e49d3badc772e2395736616c87d5612

  

XCPE

x.cpe

049b626ca9bc4cf552e675dd5bf6215753caa3a3d28fab17b2a8fa9e0c8421c0

  

XCPE

x.cpe

bcf142ba37e897b7fcbb89353ec9b5a7c3bfb1d167838d3b91c347b9fdfb2230

  

XCPE

x.cpe

1806a1a93a6bce28cc6e95e9001f06370eaef9c66846ade9aecaf220d7ac91a4

  

XCPE

x.cpe

9216a0a460400403027d4dfc9a6193a776603b64735f174e74a89607567ac6f2

  

XCPE

x.cpe

04ffe332458931d82c0503daba1859622540828302af1190d2d3c6447094428c

  

XCPE

x.cpe

3e891f061daf73c2edc14ed98512cad008346679645e8165320bf96fb8b0e0d6

  

XCPE

x.cpe

415d54757c2f96fd28404f1ab8da1e90297a381ec3d7fb47d33126644a0a421b

  

XCPE

x.cpe

9df157f3975b582074033c80d0d586f3911fb6bd3813539e2edf87ada4eee9fb

  

XCPE

x.cpe

be9990489fbf36100ec148f3a83795f2674d17063edb8accd560f1ce2f97dedd

  

XCPE

x.cpe

8953f9013eb8c31b27c86ba90edbdb9ecba216ed2cb6a992508c1964d53b8eee

  

XCPE

x.cpe

01b8c78f5509119b3e27ea4d628048985b94b5e00db0431d843519cf1d3e2cde

  

XCPE

x.cpe

5ae5df84cdce0100eb957cf235d1f3fd85fa634592e7ca137de12535e9f8ad2a

  

XCPE

x.cpe

085662ba43e22d04d6f69b7b5176c68cedee6507c5d34973c94459f324b44c8d

  

XCPE

x.cpe

07b511a6f7715ccd2f77b5f51e4cf46542ccaada99564252711f4a142ac26179

  

XCPE

x.cpe

02490fa9f472ec872723d64d03402967e77932d2df72c588b0d7a7df9e17ae62

  

XCPE

x.cpe

6f7f4b22eb7841d2b828f1eda77173880d42267a33b387bee9cee983c03bf291

  

XCPE

x.cpe

1de0a368599ab04b8863c0e61c2d5a75e00f742a3326325f2870a9a72ee8d200

  

XCPE

x.cpe

486a784cbd6335d31214edd7bed7fcfb486b875374597c139826c77c91ccbbaa

  

XCPE

com.oemservice

350d6db477e8567cf9347c1144b3a0b25550e7ce63bb800b056b8a7a8ef56af4

  

XCPE

com.oemservice

2d4b5c50e57e3e9b57d4ee02bef1dcd56163550a5e01c966e0f0fb6d46b2aeed

  

XCPE

com.oemservice

99874d087e3f72a9d78439118361f438f7a156af318c788183d338cc315d7fa8

  

XCPE

com.oemservice

4fd0ddb15849137df77e8cb86cd951d2d220fd8dd5b8b03c5a7e23e815092fdd

  

XCPE

com.oemservice

cad908ad09d029971b24b4ad653fe680101ccaddd94b4e530c58bf45430fd1a4

  

XCPE

com.oemservice

3627f848804f49c041203e8d754e8d89f3ff6243b6d9e1ca6e50bbf08dbd9785

  

XCPE

com.oemservice

0ed2ec71901210b1100c6a4abee48ad36774962496d57577d58630072e30cc60

  

XCPE

com.oemservice

1c8408f80dcdac5c9cae5b2ac785e6f0aa97ad2ec6c8701e3ab661882e9fdd63

  

XCPE

com.oemservice

1c34f551cea557b24f6f3776de7fecaf40536c749d5b9734242acde4dd578c53

  

XCPE

com.oemservice

1c989cef1b9cc5a39715d172e3f3acb574a958765f4a9df50c952c0a359826cd

  

XCPE

com.oemservice

498d0862ce2ce972e9ac9bd3ea592b9f9cd8c5119dcc90fcb1b14a547889e9f9

  

XCPE

com.oemservice

b2e55884c819c210eaf46aeb7970a1ec623944b5d1a8c2178904f998b9682ac0

  

ABCNexus

com.abc.nexus

1f2ab93c35f0c37d9b88f82268183a2f77491aa6b142a48381524b18e217b960

  

ABCNexus

com.abc.nexus

a552bcb7d37c2bdb5c71e923157571598643de4051bfa3e5158fde3cb8709de7

  

ABCNexus

com.abc.nexus

3295d193ac405112ad076d7fab23274d44f8d0be6614a250a474c5ed7c95356f

  

ABCNexus

com.abc.nexus

c0e1fad801d87531ee889fa6ec344f14868e7cdac06c93d2d3de742f1a9293c5

  

ABCNexus

com.abc.nexus

0135b69bab304564628488829b825050d1dd6dab98e86ec6776839dac9365af9

  

ABCNexus

com.abc.nexus

83b3cfb7655483e0d421737c2bed707fdd1747f105deca6980233c011aaaea30

  

ABCNexus

com.abc.nexus

02b94ae4ee0fd2bab915fe2911d15ee70e51ca0564ba43c746593e7fe0b7ccd3

  

ABCNexus

com.abc.nexus

69116e8f681ea312e7e9e3a8a436f66b3e98566c621412599ecaaa25348daadb

  

ABCNexus

com.abc.nexus

7eb1afbf4428a9a3b41a6faf9a7497aab1d7768a8370d475f580e574145a9e7d

  

ABCNexus

com.abc.nexus

d4011b684ba389bf0b2dd8ded74fe8a4729b1cad4e6c18cfd928cb99a625a6e4

  

ABCNexus

com.abc.nexus

e25616a0c64734f00d1f6dfb064d8f7bf1e4b95aac8b2e4aabb44b2950751bd0

  

ABCNexus

com.abc.nexus

cd8ef4ba20823b926b45a04946f24e45a7bcd4bf2bfc439cac8061a43f146903

  

ABCNexus

com.abc.nexus

08edc09f4465cd784360c223275c45a5e95d7dc8a5e796537ea5251848b3d2f1

  

ABCNexus

com.vs.grass

fda3c8fdf7849814e270bbbc00adfa1e15ba8977f5b2508df5febf5dbd3075b2

  

ABCNexus

libseccomp_guard.so

b3690b3b013ac60752a6d05c3f53ea1f3e844d4603c5b90d258a30c596d0691b

Anti-analysis binary spawned via NexusApplication.onCreate() inside com.abc.nexus:CoreService
 

com.android.sso.auth.handler

ebcca22b96f7a30ae155efa2f25af29a369c6e9cfc99cb3bb0b72f35bc5528ed

Dropper package dropping AppSalt SDK
 

libexploit.so

42be8f18d6006ca092de191331d38e70a0d8383db701a759466dec59a0986135

Privilege escalator bundled with sso.authHandler
 

libnative_keys.so

7830ce3c3222dd9b25a77a16116dcf832a24b4b9a0bc998501e12415a828fb42

Key storage for AppSalt SDK bundled with

Affiliate Malware

Tool(s)

File Type

Representative SHA256

Notes

Bird

APK

d4011b684ba389bf0b2dd8ded74fe8a4729b1cad4e6c18cfd928cb99a625a6e4

com.abc.nexus package initializes Bird at com.abc.nexus.service.AmhService.execAdv

Linkfog

APK

cd8ef4ba20823b926b45a04946f24e45a7bcd4bf2bfc439cac8061a43f146903

com.abc.nexus package initializes Linkfog at com.abc.nexus.service.LinkfogService

Linkfog

ELF

331d3a1cf85656c3657e97bab6f15b6e4ce30bf319069b22e8356dccac230321

ELF binary

Jaguar

APK

d3b94a74121e885bc698c8f56b9433247139be29b40ae1d0655dd558ecf5f9fa

com.abc.nexus package initializes Jaguar at com.abc.nexus.service.AdtimeService

Jaguar

ELF

e2bfca7225af84f116de7ed10e4ad425d0ebfd6e19903d226b9768282865700f

ELF binary

AppSalt / Honeygain

APK

d48cffc6d7e7c06f2d3db34ce6d4a53d5c25636179b7087a1e762f5d6bfa07f5

com.abc.nexus package initializes AppSalt via com.abc.nexus.service.CoreService

AppSalt / Honeygain

DEX

96146abb8c2a75dab8cc1bb46c323923

AppSalt class

Bestipip/ipweb

APK

d3b94a74121e885bc698c8f56b9433247139be29b40ae1d0655dd558ecf5f9fa

com.abc.nexus package initializes AppSalt via com.abc.nexus.service.BwmService

Spirit

APK

69116e8f681ea312e7e9e3a8a436f66b3e98566c621412599ecaaa25348daadb

Initializes in com.abc.nexus components

com.abc.nexus.service.ADMOYUService.execAdv and

com.data.trans.android.SdkInit.init

Moyu

APK

f2ed4a40fbb21d0560e82bdd2e85e825970d32052348241b487dd93191ebef2a

Triggered in com.abc.nexus via Android Service components com.abc.nexus.service.DevourService.j and Com.qdp.s.b.uga

GaGaNode

APK

f2ed4a40fbb21d0560e82bdd2e85e825970d32052348241b487dd93191ebef2a

In com.abc.nexus as com.gaganode

Netnut/Popanet

APK

f2ed4a40fbb21d0560e82bdd2e85e825970d32052348241b487dd93191ebef2a

In com.abc.nexus, initialized as child of GagaNode in com.gaganode.sdk.HeartbeatManager->startHeartbeat

Traffmonetizer

APK

d48cffc6d7e7c06f2d3db34ce6d4a53d5c25636179b7087a1e762f5d6bfa07f5

Initialized in com.abc.nexus.service.CoreService

Traffmonetizer

DEX

8cb62b3a9b74ca8b907aef7d83fee65f3ab80e0f4acbf4b2415ea1c2a6caf796

classes.dex

Traffmonetizer

ELF

a63757715b35ddd99916b63a1354de1ec05ac5855a480fe9a547b002e2091dcb

Key storage for Traffmonetizer dropped by com.abc.nexus

Traffmonetizer

ELF

701f57169f3968bf412d33ec09fa6f2c11ece632aed9f44efa38eaf4fa2e08c6

ELF binary dropped by com.abc.nexus

EarnFM

APK

f2ed4a40fbb21d0560e82bdd2e85e825970d32052348241b487dd93191ebef2a

In com.abc.nexus, initialized as child of GagaNode in com.gaganode.sdk.HeartbeatManager

EarnFM

ELF

9e18c113eb8d2ba813199c7f90e26d80af3124d871fc31eea7253319a8406e8e

libfleetshare.so ELF binary dropped by com.abc.nexus

Fission

APK

742b7ad8b95d4e0784c914f2b84706124f5a86a404e0fd479a0a97a784c2bb9e

com.newtv.cboxtv package fetched from operator Github

HiddenView

APK

a6c7ef9b6d5277dada145361164ff79e1e6c6be1cd28f6739113c72ee30ea4cc

com.ota.service package fetched from operator Github

HiddenView

DEX

ff96f093bbac32654db62ebb33276c64cd30eb25a0bc11e66608ca40efb1bbdc

classes.dex

HiddenView

DEX

71f52519aae77fb20448ea065caa55750bcd73cf425aab203277032e260a1981

classes2.dex

Network Indicators

Indicator

Type

Malware Label

Notes

amhib[.]com

Domain

Bird

  

disview[.]com

Domain

Bird

  

prataw[.]com

Domain

Bird

  

auqee[.]com

Domain

Bird

  

alptk[.]com

Domain

Bird

  

mfiny[.]com

Domain

Bird

  

leisurepuz[.]com

Domain

Bird

  

earn[.]fm

Domain

EarnFM

  

geo-loadbalanced[.]com

Domain

EarnFM

  

collection[.]shixunsuda[.]com

Subdomain

Fission

  

analysis[.]shixunsuda[.]com

Subdomain

Fission

  

gtxvdqvuweqs[.]com

Domain

Gaganode

  

hiddeninplainsight[.]top

Domain

HiddenView

  

absolut[.]fit

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

alpivara[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

beepityping[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

beezlepongmad[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

bloopondle[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

blustpong[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

braigwshat[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

brisping[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

bronglepong[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

clapslpist[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

clapslport[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

craipivolta[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

creapslpinut[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

crodipolis[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

delpiverno[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

depomancy[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

dewswyra[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

drackpingcare[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

dramapi[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

drapithon[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

fawsilver[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

fawsindra[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

fizzlepong[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

flaigwern[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

flapilo[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

flapslwstorm[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

flawsino[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

flewsnark[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

floporin[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

floppipple[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

flumpipoodle[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

frosping[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

gapslpinch[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

gapslwsbor[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

glapoton[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

glewsnap[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

glippinger[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

gloobfnatch[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

gloopong[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

glowspar[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

grasplpond[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

grinapslpocal[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

hawsith[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

lapslponze[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

lepovia[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

limpingcare[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

lorapslpifyx[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

lowswyn[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

lunapiris[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

mopith[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

mudponger[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

nepiral[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

opostra[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

pibberflop[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

pikaroodle[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

ploponix[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

qepoth[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

rapinel[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

rapslpine[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

rapslponic[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

rapslwsweave[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

raspongle[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

ripotus[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

rowswyn[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

scapslwshell[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

snarpong[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

snorpdoodle[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

sofpilan[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

soporth[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

spopel[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

tawserin[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

tawswizzle[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

teowsmera[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

tepiol[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

tewsmariel[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

thaiporix[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

thapolex[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

torpoodle[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

trapslwsin[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

trawsica[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

tripikazu[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

twindping[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

vaiporun[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

vespilara[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

vorpolis[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

whispong[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

winklenark[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

wizzleplonk[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

wogglenift[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

yapodust[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

yewsara[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

zarflonk[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

zenapslpinic[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

zerapslpomat[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

zimpire[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

zingpingbees[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

zippypongbee[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

zoraipinex[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

zorapslwsnic[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

zrawsomble[.]com

Domain

Honeygain / AppSalt

  

bestipip[.]com

Domain

IPWeb

  

fecebbbk[.]xyz

Domain

IPWeb

  

guangzhouroot[.]com

Domain

IPWeb

  

bd-devmetrics[.]net

Domain

Jaguar

  

jaguar-distributor[.]logreporter[.]com

Subdomain

Jaguar

  

jaguar-distributor[.]syslogcollector[.]com

Subdomain

Jaguar

  

tx-devmetrics[.]net

Domain

Jaguar

  

linkfog[.]cn

Domain

Linkfog

  

cloudbrokerapi[.]xyz

Domain

Linkfog

  

dddlink[.]link

Domain

Linkfog

  

smrtai[.]cc

Domain

Linkfog

  

bkdomain[.]cn

Domain

Linkfog

  

columbus2024[.]com

Domain

Linkfog

  

dmurdce[.]xyz

Domain

Moyu

  

edisajalsjfdfh[.]shop

Domain

Moyu

  

fshuaons2[.]online

Domain

Moyu

  

fuioahsdoa3[.]store

Domain

Moyu

  

fuisans1[.]online

Domain

Moyu

  

haimnsgsjhansj[.]shop

Domain

Moyu

  

ishano456[.]sbs

Domain

Moyu

  

ishuoabh3years[.]online

Domain

Moyu

  

sdoisanadf[.]shop

Domain

Moyu

  

shaiosjdaln[.]shop

Domain

Moyu

  

shsuanalsjai[.]shop

Domain

Moyu

  

ty4523[.]space

Domain

Moyu

  

ty54fgd435[.]my

Domain

Moyu

  

ue886578433[.]online

Domain

Moyu

  

vrr8345[.]site

Domain

Moyu

  

xmsae[.]sbs

Domain

Moyu

  

xshaon123[.]sbs

Domain

Moyu

  

dgjm[.]online

Domain

Spirit

  

drgdj[.]top

Domain

Spirit

  

spiritlib[.]cyou

Domain

Spirit

  

*[.]traffmonetizer[.]com

Subdomains

Traffmonetizer

  

219[.]134[.]163[.]210

IP Address

XCPE

Hosts MQTT C2 Broker

219[.]134[.]163[.]211

IP Address

XCPE

Hosts MQTT C2 Broker

23[.]94[.]49[.]57

IP Address

XCPE

File hosting and command and control server

38[.]145[.]197[.]135

IP Address

XCPE

Hosts anyevonline[.]com and file server

*[.]anyevonline[.]com

Subdomains

XCPE

Registration C2 subdomains

intermedia-arts[.]tv

Domain

XCPE

Fallback C2 for system packages

szbboys[.]com

Domain

XCPE

Hosts core C2 for XCPE

ott[.]szbboys[.]com

Subdomain

XCPE

Supports file upload and download and OTA updates

mqtt[.]szbboys[.]com

Subdomain

XCPE

MQTT C2 broker

github[.]com/Aviciiii/

URL

XCPE

Operator controlled pages host packages as Github releases

github[.]com/Spink1984/

URL

XCPE

Operator controlled pages host packages as Github releases

github[.]com/undowildcats-sketch/

URL

XCPE

Operator controlled pages host packages as Github releases

github[.]com/szjkkax/

URL

XCPE

Operator controlled pages host packages as Github releases

github[.]com/szsoft01/

URL

XCPE

Operator controlled pages host packages as Github releases

github[.]com/ktpeng2026/

URL

XCPE

Operator controlled pages host packages as Github releases

github[.]com/yf-videostrong/

URL

XCPE

Operator controlled pages host packages as Github releases

github[.]com/vspeng/

URL

XCPE

Operator controlled pages host packages as Github releases

github[.]com/szwzy43/

URL

XCPE

Operator controlled pages host packages as Github releases

github[.]com/ChenHui1026/

URL

XCPE

Operator controlled pages host packages as Github releases

github[.]com/zurant/

URL

XCPE

Operator controlled pages host packages as Github releases

yokatvonline[.]com

Domain

YokaTV

Fallback C2 for system packages
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