Shutting the Door on the XCPE Botnet

While the overwhelming majority of the infected devices in the XCPE botnet are Android TV set-top boxes, we observed a number of other infected Android-based IoT devices, including telehealth devices, karaoke machines, and digital signage devices.

Monetization

x.cpe loads a variety of malicious modules for monetization. Most often the modules are associated with residential proxy services and bandwidth sharing, but we've also observed ad fraud modules. Given that a single device may be running multiple modules providing the same or similar functionality (e.g., as many as three residential proxy SDKs installed on a single device) it is clear that Videostrong seeks to monetize every infected device to the greatest extent possible.

Services are loaded by com.abc.nexus via three methods:

Native Daemons : Native ELF binaries prepackaged with com.abc.nexus , which are unpacked to data directories and spawned as background processes with system/root privileges.

Embedded SDKs / Services : Java/Kotlin SDKs compiled directly into Nexus and invoked via Android Service lifecycles or IPC broadcast triggers.

Dynamic Droppers & Secondary APK Installers: Downloader function that pulls remote native ELFs or secondary standalone APKs and invokes system package managers. Nexus receives messages from x.cpe directing it to download specific modules.

Malware modules loaded via the backdoor include the following:

Residential Proxy / Bandwidth Sharing Modules

LINKFOG

Com.abc.nexus ’s LinkfogService unpacks a Go binary named lw_android_agent from assets/ to local app storage and supplies it with vendor parameters. This service silently turns infected devices into residential edge computing and PCDN proxy exit nodes. It connects to FRP reverse tunnels, and uploads bandwidth accounting metrics to Linkfog API backends. Linkfog (operated by Beijing Linkfog Technology via 点心云 / Dianxinyun) brands itself as a “Peer-to-Peer Content Delivery Network”.

Jaguar

The com.abc.nexus AdtimeService extracts libjaguar.so from assets/ . The file is an unobfuscated 32-bit ELF binary written in C, compiled as a native Android binary. It utilizes JNI (Java Native Interface) to initialize its core routines, dynamically derives a ChaCha20 decryption key via ARM NEON SIMD instructions to decode heavily obfuscated configurations , and establishes an encrypted C2 channel. Upon successful registration, the C2 responds with JSON configuration specifying proxy endpoints. The proxy command loop x_ctrl_do_ctrl_msg delegates proxy operations based on incoming JSON variable commands, and is capable of both TCP and UDP relay.

AppSalt / Honeygain

AppSalt SDK is the residential proxy SDK owned by Honeygain, which is in turn owned by Oxylabs. com.abc.nexus.service.CoreService initializes Appsalt SDK. First, the application obtains an Appsalt SDK API key from a native library libnative_keys.so by calling its getAppsaltKey() function. Appsalt SDK is initialized without displaying a consent screen - instead it explicitly calls the optIn() method which sets a consent flag without displaying any user interface. During Appsalt SDK startup it checks the application's installation source and stops execution if the application was installed from the official Google Play Store.

Once Appsalt is successfully initialized it establishes a WebSocket connection with the primary command and control domain. Appsalt uses JSON-formatted messages for initial check-in (registration) and heartbeat requests. Appsalt command and control servers use MessagePack formatted messages to issue commands pertaining to proxy operations. Appsalt SDK is configured with an initial set of domains that act as proxy gateways. The list of proxy gateways can be updated by the command and control server. The device establishes UDP / QUIC connections with these gateways.

BWM / IPWeb

This residential proxy and bandwidth-sharing node is implemented through the com.abc.nexus.service.BwmService component (sometimes named com.abc.nexus.service.SN4Service) and its associated SDK. Upon initialization, it secures itself within an isolated sandbox environment, captures device telemetry, and registers with a remote server over UDP. From this C2, it receives instructions to initiate a Java NIO TCP multiplexed proxy tunnel. The service functions to route arbitrary traffic through the infected device on behalf of a remote threat actor.

GaGaNode

GaGaNode is the first-party SDK owned by residential proxy operator IPCola. It connects over TCP to a primary C2 server and sends heartbeat beacon data over HTTP POST to a separate server. The SDK both contains its own proxy relay functionality, and it initializes additional proxy SDKs from affiliates. Upon device registration to the C2, com.gaganode.sdk.node.endpoint.a receives incoming packets from relay servers and places them in queue for the client to read and proxy through its exit node socket. The service manages multiple proxy sessions at once (referred to as clients), and each client has its own tcp/udp queue for messages.

We observe GaGaNode initializing PopaNet/NetNut and EarnFM Fleet residential proxy SDKs. GaGaNode/IPCola is thus likely able to further monetize its SDK and offer these affiliates access to the infected exit nodes.

NetNut / Popanet

Popanet is a residential proxy SDK developed by NetNut, a residential proxy operator. The GaGaNode module initiates the Popanet SDK ( io.popanet.Popa ). This malware is identical to the malware described in our previous disruption of NetNut. All C2 infrastructure used by Popanet samples connected to x.cpe was taken down as part of the earlier Netnut disruption.

Traffmonetizer

The Traffmonetizer SDK is initialized inside the primary background service com.abc.nexus.service.CoreService. CoreService operation depends on the availability of policy JSON provided by the XCPE backdoor via IPC. Before calling Traffmonetizer SDK initialization methods, the application obtains a Traffmonetizer SDK API key from the native library libnative_keys.so by calling its getTraffmonetizerKey() function.

Traffmonetizer functionality is split between two components where the Android SDK acts as a state machine which handles native library callbacks through asynchronous event dispatchers. ServiceBloc monitors connection status updates from the native callbacks and ConnectivityBloc monitors Wi-Fi and mobile data network changes.

Traffmonetizer native library initialization and configuration is followed by a call to baseClientStart() which establishes a WebSocket connection to a C2 server. Traffmonetizer uses a single WebSocket (TLS) connection to the command and control server to multiplex control messages and tunneled connections (supports both TCP and UDP). Traffmonetizer also supports “Content Delivery” tunneling which allows nodes to tunnel bandwidth-intensive traffic.

EarnFM

EarnFM is a residential proxy provider, and Fleet SDK is the provider’s SDK that enrolls devices as exit nodes into the proxy network. In com.abc.nexus , FleetSDK is initialized by com.gaganode.sdk as mentioned above. FleetSdk then loads native binary libfleetshare.so .

FleetSDK establishes a persistent WebSocket connection with its primary C2 server for routing arbitrary network traffic. Incoming tasking frames are received over the WebSocket channel and processed in a continuous loop. Messages contain structured JSON commands instructing the daemon to connect to specific remote hosts, with support for both TCP and UDP.

Backdoor Modules

Spirit

Spirit is a dynamic code loading backdoor. Spirit employs multiple stages. The first stage payload fetches device information (hardware, operating system, and manufacturer/brand information and geolocation), posting it over HTTP to a hardcoded C2 server, and fetches a list of additional modules to download from the server. The second stage communicates with a separate server, and is used for tasking, config sync, module retrieval, heartbeats, and reporting. We have observed Spirit loading a significant amount of additional malware monetization modules, including some of the families already directly loaded by com.abc.nexus .

Moyu

Moyu is a 3-stage backdoor previously observed as part of the BadBox enterprise. On x.cpe -backdoored devices, we observed it initialized by com.abc.nexus.service.DevourService. The first stage is an offline dropper that reconstructs and loads an embedded second stage. Stage two polls an update C2 to download, decrypt, and load the third stage. Stage three implements a backdoor with hidden Double-WebView click/conversion fraud, persistent clipboard hijacking, and secondary dynamically loaded JAR execution and a separate residential proxy trojan.

Bird

Bird is a 2-stage backdoor previously tied to the BadBox enterprise. Stage 1 beacons a device and analysis-environment profile to its C2 server and, when the server approves, downloads, decrypts, and loads the Stage 2 JAR. Stage 2 implements a dynamic code loading backdoor (two plugin loaders plus a C2-driven reflective method invoker), a separate downloader (silent APK installation and Accessibility-driven Google Play installs), and ad abuse (lockscreen ads, overlays, browser launches).

Fission

Fission is a dynamic code loading (DCL) backdoor embedded within standard video applications (e.g., com.newtv.cboxtv ). Upon initialization, the first stage plugin contacts its C2 server to download additional modules. The decrypted second stage payload fetches execution targets and tracking URLs from the C2. The request sends an unencrypted POST request with tracking metrics from the internal DeviceManager.