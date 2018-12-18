With that out of the way, we’re ready to port information from our Sheet into Calendar!

Coding is made simple when you break down the steps you need to complete a task into “sub-tasks.” We have four key actions that need to happen in order to sync data to a Calendar via code. Those sub-tasks are:

Identify the calendar

Import data from the spreadsheet

Create events



Make the script shareable for others to use

In this example, I set up skeleton code in Apps Script to make it easier for Kam to learn the G Suite service calls (you can see it in the video). Now we can input simple Apps Script calls to facilitate each sub-task!

Step 1: Identify the calendar

First, we need to decide which Calendar we want to add information into. In this example, we want to add information from a spreadsheet into a team calendar. We use SpreadsheetApp to retrieve information from the spreadsheet that we’re working in. Then, the code will help us retrieve the value of the calendar ID from the cell that it lives in.